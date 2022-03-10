StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTEK. TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 5.55.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fuel Tech by 58.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

