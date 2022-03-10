StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.15. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.32.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdad Advisers LP boosted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth $813,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Good Times Restaurants (Get Rating)
Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.