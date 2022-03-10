StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $272.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Edward Infantolino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,836 shares of company stock worth $1,287,831. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

