StockNews.com Downgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Buy

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.45) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.63) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,001.17.

Shares of BHP opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $447,539,000 after acquiring an additional 193,053 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,580 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $125,709,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,018,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,842,000 after acquiring an additional 323,529 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

