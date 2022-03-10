StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE OGEN opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.14.
Oragenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oragenics (OGEN)
