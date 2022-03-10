StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 48.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

