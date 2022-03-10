StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 48.75%.
SemiLEDs Company Profile (Get Rating)
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
