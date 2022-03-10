StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $17.74 on Thursday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $256.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

