StockNews.com Upgrades BOX (NYSE:BOX) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. BOX has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -76.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,926 shares of company stock worth $5,332,847. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

