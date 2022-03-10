Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.140-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $672.21 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cross Research raised Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.80.

Stratasys stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,897. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.25. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Stratasys by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 72,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 15.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

