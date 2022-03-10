Strategic Equity Management Buys 21,875 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Strategic Equity Management boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 169.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,864 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,803 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $561,142,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,178,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,685,000 after acquiring an additional 404,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,895,000 after acquiring an additional 191,822 shares during the last quarter.

TLT stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.96. 2,162,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,460,066. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.21. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

