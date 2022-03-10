Strategic Equity Management Sells 72 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Equity Management decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 10,195.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 43,738 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.73. The stock had a trading volume of 333,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,835,023. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $350.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.77 and a 200 day moving average of $150.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

