Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,673 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 173.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $159.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.94 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

