Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 321.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25.

