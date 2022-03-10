Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $818,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,001 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 59.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter.

SGOL opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.81.

