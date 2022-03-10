Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

GS opened at $333.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.72 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

