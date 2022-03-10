Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 824 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.