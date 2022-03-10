Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6,140.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 207,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 63,645 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $53.74 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

