Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 20,759 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5,932.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 641,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,242,000 after buying an additional 630,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,431,000 after buying an additional 483,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after buying an additional 326,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.36. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $56.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.281 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

