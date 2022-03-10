Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 8,161 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $77.45 and a one year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

