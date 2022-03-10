Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

NYSE:OKE opened at $66.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

