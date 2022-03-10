Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $4,499,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI opened at $391.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.71. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.45 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.08.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.