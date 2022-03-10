Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) by 3,014.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,240 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POTX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ POTX opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Cannabis ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

