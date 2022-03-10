Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.37. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

