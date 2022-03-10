Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 16,936 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 2.2% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 772,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,975,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

