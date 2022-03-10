Strong Tower Advisory Services Purchases Shares of 51,710 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 51,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.7% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Shares of XOM traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.03. 2,087,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,483,098. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $359.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

