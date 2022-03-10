Strong Tower Advisory Services Reduces Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Strong Tower Advisory Services cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166,011 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,952,000 after acquiring an additional 117,466 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,802.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,708,000 after acquiring an additional 68,857 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $25,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS traded down $9.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $405.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $423.14 and a 200-day moving average of $425.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.07 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.