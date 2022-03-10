Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 16,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Subaru stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 192,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,374. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.62. Subaru has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUJHY. Bank of America lowered shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating ) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

