Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 16,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Subaru stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 192,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,374. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.62. Subaru has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.50.
Several brokerages have weighed in on FUJHY. Bank of America lowered shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
About Subaru (Get Rating)
Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.
