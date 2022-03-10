Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.95

Shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 205881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.
Subaru Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)
Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.
