Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.95

Shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 205881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating ) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,278 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Subaru Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

