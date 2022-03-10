Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 1,220.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of SMMYY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.22. 164,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,496. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.
