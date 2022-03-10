Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $65.5-66.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.07 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

SUMO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 32,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,215. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.51. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $28.89.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.94.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $77,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,423,000 after purchasing an additional 653,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 495,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 465,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,860,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 294,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 204,419 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

