Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 358.9% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,769,000 after acquiring an additional 683,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after buying an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,580,000 after buying an additional 289,839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,241,000 after buying an additional 169,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 369.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after buying an additional 162,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities stock opened at $178.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.34 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.17 and its 200-day moving average is $194.75.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

