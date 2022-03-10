Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Surgalign worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRGA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter worth $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 114.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Surgalign news, insider William Scott Durall purchased 217,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $99,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 434,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SRGA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 target price on shares of Surgalign in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.66.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

