Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.53.

Shares of SGY traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.78. The company had a trading volume of 632,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,694. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$732.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.06 and a 1 year high of C$9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,348 shares in the company, valued at C$1,583,038.21. In the last three months, insiders purchased 33,441 shares of company stock worth $134,458.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

