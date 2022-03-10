Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.42

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.42 and traded as high as $60.18. Swisscom shares last traded at $59.76, with a volume of 13,391 shares changing hands.

SCMWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Swisscom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.50.

Get Swisscom alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $57.42.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.