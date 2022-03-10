Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 38.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after acquiring an additional 837,553 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 94.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after acquiring an additional 558,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,082 shares of company stock worth $9,410,611 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

