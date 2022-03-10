T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

TTOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.26. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 2,470.28% and a negative net margin of 175.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 36.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,667,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 983,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 230.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,237,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 245,792 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 411.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 466,848 shares during the period. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

