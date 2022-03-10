Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TTM. CLSA lowered shares of Tata Motors from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

TTM opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 90.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after buying an additional 5,352,367 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tata Motors by 184.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,153 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,649,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 574,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Tata Motors by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,000,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,690,000 after purchasing an additional 308,858 shares in the last quarter.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

