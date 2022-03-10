Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTM. CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

TTM opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tata Motors will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tata Motors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tata Motors by 27.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 121,824 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the third quarter worth $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tata Motors by 53.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 184.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,153 shares during the last quarter.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

