TD Securities Cuts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$35.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
ZZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.43.
Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$28.00 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$26.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.14.
About Sleep Country Canada (Get Rating)
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
