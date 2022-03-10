Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.600-$-1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $6.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.24. 5,311,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,364. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $107.78. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $206.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.93.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,842 shares of company stock worth $1,234,042 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

