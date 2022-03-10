Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Down 8.8%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) was down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.26 and last traded at $60.42. Approximately 49,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,825,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. TheStreet cut Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,842 shares of company stock worth $1,234,042. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

