Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Up to $5.09

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $5.25. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 117 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
