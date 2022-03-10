Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Up to $5.09

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $5.25. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 117 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

