Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.700-$14.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.64.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX traded down $5.78 on Thursday, hitting $337.32. The company had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.43. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.