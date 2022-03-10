TELUS (NYSE:TU) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.