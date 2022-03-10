Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tenaris by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,371 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 194,584 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.64. 254,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,974. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.60. Tenaris has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $29.87.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenaris (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.