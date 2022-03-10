Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $231.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.48. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $30.04.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 359,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after buying an additional 41,364 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 191,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,002,000. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

