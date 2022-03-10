Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lowered by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 26,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 306,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.81. 291,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,843,873. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.42. The firm has a market cap of $159.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

