Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock opened at $172.46 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

