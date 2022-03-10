Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. reduced its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,755,000 after buying an additional 105,126 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,854 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,072,000 after purchasing an additional 465,294 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.08. 37,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,084. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average of $89.14.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,546 shares of company stock worth $1,381,209. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

