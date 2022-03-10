The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 171.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.80. 125,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,318,969. The company has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

